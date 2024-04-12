ANAS Announces Admission To Doctoral And Dissertation Studies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to the "Admission planfor doctoral and dissertation training of higher educationinstitutions, scientific institutions and organizations of theRepublic of Azerbaijan for 2024" approved by the Decree of theCabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 27,2024 and the 2024- According to its decision dated April 3, 2018,it announces admission to the doctorate and dissertation studiesfor the preparation of Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor ofSciences.

According to ANAS the documents will be accepted from April 16to May 15.

Admission conditions:

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have completed themaster's level of higher education (defending a master's thesis) orwhose education is equivalent to it can submit a document to thedoctorate and dissertation on the Doctor of Philosophy program.

Those who want to be admitted to the doctoral program takeentrance exams in foreign language, philosophy and specialtysubjects in the scope of the educational programs valid for themaster's level of higher education. Those who have passed theforeign language exam conducted by the State Examination Centerhave the right to participate in the exam in the subject ofphilosophy, and those who have received an "acceptable" grade inthe subject of philosophy have the right to participate in the examin the specialty subject.

Scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel who have certainscientific research experience in the relevant research field andwhose main place of work is a higher education institution,scientific institution and organization can apply to thedissertation. These persons should have at least two years ofscientific or scientific-pedagogical work experience.

Those who want to be admitted to the doctoral program of theDoctor of Philosophy program must pass the entrance exam conductedby the State Examination Center within the scope of the educationalprograms valid for the master's level of higher education in aforeign language.

The following documents must be submitted to the relevantscientific institutions of ANAS for admission to doctoral studiesand dissertations under the Doctor of Philosophy program:

- application to the head of the scientific institution;

- personnel registration sheet;

- autobiography;

- 2 photographs (3x4 cm in size);

- extract from the work book for those with work experience;

- certificate from the workplace;

- a list of published scientific works or an abstract on thechosen specialty;

- a notarized copy of the diploma on graduation from a highereducational institution (certificate on the recognition ofeducational documents for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijanwho have studied abroad);

- a copy of the identity document;

- a copy of the international certificate of foreign languageskills (IELTS, TOEFL, TestDaf, DELF, DALF, STANAG, CambridgeEnglish Qualifications - if available).

It should be noted that persons who have a valid internationallanguage certificate for a foreign language are exempted from theentrance exam for a foreign language. The equivalence of the examresults of the international language certificate to the passingscore is determined by the State Examination Center.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have scientific orscientific-pedagogical experience and achievements in the field oftheir choice and who have a scientific degree of "Doctor ofPhilosophy" (candidate of sciences) are admitted to the doctoralprogram of the Doctor of Sciences program.

Scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel who have thescientific degree of "Doctor of Philosophy" (candidate of sciences)and whose main place of work is a higher education institution,scientific institution and organization have the right to receivethe scientific degree of Doctor of Sciences throughdissertation.

The following documents must be submitted to the relevantscientific institutions of ANAS for admission to doctoral studiesand dissertations under the Doctor of Sciences program:

- application to the head of the scientific institution;

- personnel registration sheet;

- autobiography;

- 2 photographs (3x4 cm in size);

- extract from the labor book;

- certificate from the workplace;

- list of published scientific works;

- a notarized copy of the scientific degree diploma of Doctor ofPhilosophy (candidate of sciences);

- a notarized copy of the diploma on graduation from a highereducational institution (certificate on the recognition ofeducational documents for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijanwho have studied abroad);

- a copy of the identity document.

Note: Document acceptance for doctoral studies and dissertationswill be conducted electronically through the "Education CentralizedInformation System" (TCIS) at the same time. Those who wish tosubmit documents must register on the edu platform of theMinistry of Science and Education. Document acceptance throughedu will be carried out from April 16 to May 15. To getadditional information about the portal, you can contact theeducational department of the scientific institution.

Contact number for additional information: (+994 12) 539 3060;

E-mail: [email protected]