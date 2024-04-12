Netbet Casino Joins Forces With Nolimit City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Nolimit City, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. The tactical cooperation aims to enhance the gaming experience for Danish players by introducing an array of captivating titles to NetBet Denmark's portfolio.



Nolimit City is a prominent online casino provider that has won numerous awards in recent years, including the Innovator of the Year award at the iGaming IDOL awards in 2021. This new partnership presents an excellent opportunity to showcase their best games to Danish players.

As part of NetBet Denmark's partnership with Nolimit City, games such as Mental, San Quentin, and Fire in the Hole will become available. Each of these games showcases their commitment to delivering a unique and enjoyable gaming experience.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "While NetBet's mission is to provide its players with as much fun as possible, our responsibility to ensure our player practice responsible gambling is equally as important to our company. Nolimit City prioritises these missions in the same capacity, which makes them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach in Denmark.”

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Nolimit City by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: ...

About NetBet/dk/

NetBet/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit:



