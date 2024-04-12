World’S Fastest Charging Electric 3-Wheeler Arrives In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) In a push towards the electric mobility dream, India on Friday saw the launch of a passenger electric three-wheeler that is touted as the world's fastest-charging EV within 15 minutes.

Omega Seiki Mobility forged a partnership with Exponent Energy to launch the electric three-wheeler with rapid-charging capabilities.

Priced at Rs 3,24,999, the 'OSM Stream City Qik' EV has the ability to charge from zero to 100 per cent in 15 minutes on Exponent's rapid charging network present in six cities, the company said in a statement.

“By minimising downtime and maximising efficiency on the road, the Qik ensures that every journey translates into tangible financial gains for our drivers,” said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

The vehicle comes with a warranty of 2 lakh kms or five years, whichever comes first.

Exponent Energy said in a statement that it will deploy 100 charging stations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru this year, while expanding its network in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

“This dual benefit of maximum revenue and lower cost unlocks the highest possible profit a user can extract from their Exponent-powered EV compared to any other EV or ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle,” said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO of Exponent Energy.

The passenger EV has a 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack and offers a city drive range of 126 kms on a single charge.

In January, the country saw sales of passenger three-wheelers surpassing 53,537 units.