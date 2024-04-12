Constellium Posts 2024 Annual General Meeting Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the“Company”) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 2, 2024, at 5 PM CET (11 AM EDT), are available on its website at and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at ... .
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.
MENAFN12042024004107003653ID1108087350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.