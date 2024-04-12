AAP Gujarat Chief Isudan Gadhvi Champions Chaitar Vasava Amid Entry Ban Controversy In Dediapada

(MENAFN- IANS) Dediapada, April 12 (IANS) The AAP's Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi, took to the campaign trail in Dediapada to support Chaitar Vasava, the AAP candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat.

Gadhvi highlighted the significant unrest in the tribal community due to an entry ban imposed on Vasava in the area by local community leaders, saying that the party candidate or AAP cadres will not be allowed in the area.

Gadhvi accused the BJP of introducing Independent and other party candidates to dilute Vasava's voter base, a strategy that has sparked widespread anger and fear among local residents.

"The tribal community is distraught as Chaitarbhai was jailed by the BJP, but his enduring dedication to tribal rights has only bolstered their support for him," Gadhvi stated.

Gadhvi also criticised the region's lack of development, particularly the absence of quality government schools over the past three decades, which he argued has hindered the progress of local tribal youth.

He also highlighted the uneven allocation of government grants in the villages, indicating a neglect that has resonated poorly with the constituents.

"Every elected MP receives a substantial grant, but the representation and advocacy for Bharuch in Delhi remain inadequate," Gadhvi noted.

Earlier, on March 23 Mansukh Vasava, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bharuch and the party's candidate for the forthcoming general elections, accused AAP workers of extorting money from offices in Dediapada.

In a Facebook post, Mansukh Vasava claimed, "Under the pretext of Holi celebrations in Dediapada, AAP leaders are intimidating officials and contractors to extort money. Recently, a taluka officer was reportedly coerced into paying Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of the MLA.

“This type of extortion affects various departments within the taluka, where political leaders frequently pressure officials and contractors for financial contributions, potentially hindering development projects.

“I urge taluka and district officials to avoid succumbing to such corrupt practices and to maintain the integrity of their work. Do not fear these corrupt elements; we are here to support you."