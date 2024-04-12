Omar Abdullah To Fight LS Polls From Baramulla, Ruhullah Mehdi From Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced that Omar Abdullah will fight Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir Baramulla constituency.

The NC President said that Omar Abdullah will be the party candidate from the Baramulla constituency while Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will fight the Lok Sabha elections for the NC from the Srinagar seat.

This sets at rest earlier speculations that Omar Abdullah would be the NC candidate for the Srinagar seat.

The party has already announced senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

NC has made an electoral alliance agreement with the Congress and as per the terms of the agreement, the NC will support the Congress candidates in the Jammu division while the Congress will support the NC candidates in the Valley.