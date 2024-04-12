(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The Philippines is witnessing a significant surge in the adoption of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment solutions, with projections indicating a strong growth trajectory for the industry. BNPL payments are forecasted to reach US$2.29 billion in 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of 16.4%. Furthermore, a consistent growth pattern is expected to prevail, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2024 to 2029.



Recent inflationary pressures have catalyzed Filipinos' shift towards flexible payment solutions-BNPL transactions are becoming an increasingly popular method to manage personal finances. Industry reports suggest an uptick in BNPL as a percentage of all online transactions. The changing retail landscape and consumer preferences show an inclination towards mobile commerce, which has been transformative for the BNPL industry's expansion.

BNPL Provider Expansion in the Philippine Market

In order to capitalize on the growing market opportunities, BNPL providers are enhancing their presence in the Philippines through strategic partnerships, expanded merchant networks, and enhanced accessibility to their services. These ongoing developments herald not only wider adoption but also a more competitive marketplace. Providers, equipped with regional insights and an understanding of the local consumer needs, are positioning to meet the anticipated demand surge with substantial investment in infrastructure and strategic alliances.

Growth Impetus & Strategic Collaborations

The e-commerce sector, bolstered by a thriving m-commerce environment, represents a significant growth driver for the BNPL industry. Reflective of this trend, strategic partnerships are being formed between regional BNPL players and financial institutions to leverage collective strengths, such as global networks and nuanced market familiarity, promising further sector advancement.

Projecting a Forward-Looking BNPL Landscape

Overall, the Philippines' BNPL market is set to maintain its upward trajectory through 2029, as corroborated by industry data. This sector's expansion is indicative of the broader digital finance revolution underway in the Philippines, highlighted by innovative payment solutions that resonate with contemporary consumer expectations and spending patterns.

With rapid e-commerce growth, shifting consumer behaviors, and increasing transaction volumes, the foundations are well set for a robust Philippines BNPL market. The strategic partnerships and expanding footprints of key players signal an optimistic outlook for sustainable industry growth over the coming years.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Philippines



