Russia Sends Troops Of Its Pacific Fleet To War Against Ukraine Intelligence

The Kremlin sends personnel from Russia's Pacific Fleet and 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army to fight against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Moscow is taking these actions to replenish the Russian army's losses suffered during the fighting in Ukraine and to supply new military units.

According to the intelligence, these military units have not been directly involved in hostilities against Ukraine before.

The Commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Viktor Liina, has suspended rotations to Syria and is sending all personnel to the combat zone in Ukraine. These are about two thousand servicemen from Primorsky and Kamchatka Territories.

About 400 soldiers from military units of the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army stationed in Khabarovsk Krai will join the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades, which are fighting against Ukraine and are short-staffed due to significant losses.

Some personnel from military units in Russia's Far East will join a new motorized rifle brigade being formed in Voronezh.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 12, 2024 amount to about 451,730 invaders.