Ukrinform To Host Presentation Of Unique Photo Chronicle Depicting Horrors Of War With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 17, the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform will host a presentation of a unique photo chronicle entitled "Unconquered Ukraine in the War of Civilizations.” The chronicle depicts all the horrors that the current ten-year war with the Russian aggressor has brought to Ukraine.

The 700-page book, published by the“Law of Ukraine” legal publication, features the work of 50 photojournalists. It contains photographs describing events in Ukraine, starting with the Revolution of Dignity in 2013 and ending with the present.

The publication is well and logically structured. Thus, the picture of the Revolution of Dignity in 2013 takes us to the beginning of the temporary occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions; photo evidence of "little green men" in Crimea is replaced by the aggressive invasion of Russian troops on February 24, 2022; the outrages of the "liberators" in Chernihiv, Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin and many other Ukrainian cities and villages are replaced by the faces of the Warriors of Light.

"The main characters of the photo chronicle 'Unconquered Ukraine in the War of Civilizations' are the Warriors of Light - glorious sons and daughters of Ukraine who courageously, faithfully and often sacrificially serve their homeland for the sake of freedom and state independence," said publisher Oleksandr Sviatotskyi.

According to him, the photo chronicle was created as a triptych. "Now we are presenting the first book. It contains all the branches of the armed forces, their commanders - up to the Commander-in-Chief and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. International support for Ukraine is widely represented... And in the second and third books we will present the Warriors of Light and the grief and destruction brought to our land by the terrorist state," the publisher noted.

The photo chronicle is published in both Ukrainian and English. It will be distributed to government agencies in Ukraine and abroad, as well as embassies, diplomatic missions, and international organizations. Additionally, each participant of the presentation at Ukrinform will receive a copy of the photo chronicle.

Among the speakers of the presentation: Oleksiy Matsuka, Director General of Ukrinform; Stepan Kubiv, MP of Ukraine; Oleksandr Sviatotskyi, academician, editor-in-chief of the Legal Journal“Law of Ukraine”; Pavlo Hrytsenko, professor, Director of the Institute of the Ukrainian Language at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine; Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine; Oleksandra Matviychuk, human rights activist, Nobel Prize winner; Pavlo Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress; Serhiy Holovatyi, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court; Oleksandr Mamalui, Vice President of the Supreme Court; Mykhailo Tepliuk, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Secretariate; Vitaliy Sarantsev, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Defense University of Ukraine.

The presentation will take place in the first conference hall of Ukrinform, starting at 16:00.

