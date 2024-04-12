Missile Attack On Mykolaiv On April 11: Death Toll Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After yesterday's ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv, a 37-year-old injured man died in hospital.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man who was seriously injured in yesterday's shelling died in the hospital," Kim wrote.

As reported, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv in the middle of the day. According to preliminary information, four civilians were killed and five were injured. At the site of the attack, windows in several high-rise buildings were smashed, doors, roofs, and street lighting wires were damaged.

Photo: National Police