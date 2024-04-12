Man Wounded In Apr 10 Shelling Of Odesa Region Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously wounded in Russia's shelling of the Odesa region on April 10 died in hospital.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, a 56-year-old man who was seriously wounded died in hospital today. The death toll from the enemy attack on the Odesa region on April 10 increased to 6," he said.

Missile attack onon April 11: Death toll rises to five

Trukhanov also reminded that April 12 was declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army fired ballistic missiles at the Odesa region on the evening of April 10, killing four people, including a 10-year-old child. The next day, a man who had been seriously injured died in hospital.