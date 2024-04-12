Man Wounded In Apr 10 Shelling Of Odesa Region Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously wounded in Russia's shelling of the Odesa region on April 10 died in hospital.
This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Unfortunately, a 56-year-old man who was seriously wounded died in hospital today. The death toll from the enemy attack on the Odesa region on April 10 increased to 6," he said. Read also:
Missile attack on Mykolaiv
on April 11: Death toll rises to five
Trukhanov also reminded that April 12 was declared a day of mourning in the Odesa region.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army fired ballistic missiles at the Odesa region on the evening of April 10, killing four people, including a 10-year-old child. The next day, a man who had been seriously injured died in hospital.
MENAFN12042024000193011044ID1108087148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.