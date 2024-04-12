3X3 Basketball Team Of Azerbaijan To Play Its First Game In Qualification Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team willstart competing in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games licensetournament, Azernews reports.
The first opponent of the team, which is in Group B of thequalification competition organized in Hong Kong, will be theselection of Chile. The meeting will start at 11:30 Baku time.
On April 13, the Azerbaijani national team will face Mongoliaand the Netherlands.
It should be noted that the national team will participate inall three games with Dina Ulyanova, Tiffany Hayes, AlexandraMollenhauer and Mercedes Volker.
