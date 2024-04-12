Weapons And Over 3 Kg Of Marijuana Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 11, weapons and ammunition and more than 3 kilograms ofmarijuana were discovered in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citingthe Ministry of Internal Affairs.
According to information, as a result of the measures taken bythe police officers, 1 automatic weapon, 1 rifle, 4 lighters, 16cartridge combs, 850 cartridges of various calibers and otherammunition were found from the territory of Khankendi city, as wellas more than 3 kilograms of marijuana from one of the residentialapartments. was discovered and taken away.
