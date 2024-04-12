Azerbaijani And Belarusian Fms Meet In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with hisBelarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik during his business trip toBelarus, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ForeignMinistry of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that within the framework of the meeting, theministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda,as well as reviewed areas for the development of strategicpartnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Further to the information by the ministry, during the meeting,satisfaction was expressed with the level of strategic partnershiprelations between the two countries, and the importance ofdeveloping cooperation between the two countries in potentialfields and mutual visits was touched upon. The importance ofexpanding cooperation in the fields of education, science, cultureand sports was emphasized.

The parties noted the need to strengthen cooperation between thetwo countries within the framework of internationalorganizations.

At the same time, the development prospects of cooperation inother areas of the economy, including agriculture, transport,machine building, and tourism, were discussed.

Stating that there is great potential for the expansion ofeconomic relations, the ministers emphasized that importantdecisions were taken at the 13th meeting of the jointIntergovernmental Commission on cooperation in the economic field,which took place on May 15, 2023, and the directions for furtherstrengthening of our economic relations were reviewed.

In addition, information was provided on the preparation processfor the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and theopportunities for cooperation were evaluated in this framework.

The ministers also discussed the issues of restoration andreconstruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, thepossible contributions of Belarus to the process. Jeyhun Bayramovinformed his colleague in detail about the mine threat in theregion.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on other bilateral andregional issues of mutual interest.