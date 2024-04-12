Kuwaiti Oil Price Up 15 Cents To USD 91.40 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to USD 91.40 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 91.25 pb on Tuesday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. The prices of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate at the global markets both decreased by 74 and USD 1.19 respectively, reaching USD 89.74 pb and USD 85.02 pb each. (end) km

