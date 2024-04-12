Alm. Brand Restricted Tier 1 Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM 12 APRIL 2024
Interest coupon for the period 12 April 2024 – 12 July 2024:
DK0030497953, (RT1), 3 months CIBOR +3.40 %: 7.2333 % p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon RT1 April 2024
