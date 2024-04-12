Omar Abdullah Alleges Undeclared 'Emergency' Exists In Country

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged that an undeclared "Emergency" exists in the country at present and that there is no“transparency” in the affairs of the government.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters in Srinagar after his candidature for north Kashmir Baramulla Lok Sabha seat was announced by Farooq Abdullah, Omar alleged that an undeclared "Emergency” is in effect in the country this time.

“An undeclared state of Emergency is currently in effect. Contrary to Indira Gandhi's era, while she boldly declared the Emergency and even proceeded with elections afterwards the present regime lacks such transparency,” he said.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no issue with dynastic politics and whenever he refers to dynastic politics, he is actually referring to those who oppose him.

“For the past decade, PM Modi has been discussing dynastic politics. BJP does not have an issue with dynastic politics; rather, they have issues with political parties who oppose them.

“Their list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections comprises one-fifth of individuals from political families,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's assurance that assembly elections would be held soon and statehood restored to J&K, Omar said:“PM Modi hasn't conferred any favour upon us by stating that the assembly elections and the restoration of statehood to J&K are not distant prospects.

“Supreme Court has already mandated that elections in J&K must be conducted before 30th September. They are obligated to adhere to the directives issued by the SC.”