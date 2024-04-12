Original-Research: UBM Development AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: UBM Development AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to UBM Development AGCompany Name: UBM Development AGISIN: AT0000815402Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 12.04.2024Target price: EUR 28.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldRemaining in pole position for market reopening / chg. UBM released final FY 2023 results which were in line with the preliminaryfigures published in March. FY sales came in at € 85.3m (eNuW: € 87.9m),implying a yoy decline of 36%. This is again mainly explained by theongoing weakness of the real estate transaction market, which reached itslowest point since 2010 with a transaction volume of only € 29bn in Germany(-56% yoy). Hence, sales from property disposals almost halved yoy,amounting to € 48.2m (2022: € 85.2m), mainly driven by the disposal of the34% share in Palais Hansen (Hotel), a non-core disposal in the CzechRepublic as well as the ownership transfer of F.A.Z tower to HMG. FY EBTcame in at € -39.4m, which was partly due to negative operating leveragebut mainly caused by property write-downs to the tune of € 70m, resultingfrom the weak market environment as well as increased discount ratessetting off increasing rent levels. In recognition of the net loss, management will recommend to the AGM towaive the dividend as a“precautionary measure”. Yet, CEO Winklerreiterated in yesterday's CC that this does not change the overallpolicy and that the company will return to be a reliable source ofdividends once profitability is regained. While management provided no guidance for 2024 yet due to the continuedlack of visibility in the market, it clearly indicated that the main focuswill be on the execution of the timber pipeline (75% of its € 2.3bnpipeline), with the main goal of full letting and disposing the TimberPioneer, as well as cash management. Regarding the latter, UBM willintensify the disposal of non-strategic, mostly standing, assets (€ 480mtotal BV) in order to strengthen the liquidity position (€ 152m cash at YE'23). Here, management stated that it already made good progess and isexpecting first disposal sucesses in H1. Overall, we continue to consider UBM to be well positioned for the pendingreopening of the transaction market thanks to its clear focus on Taxonomycompliant hybrid-timber developments. However, the market upturn has so farfailed to materialize, which, coupled with continuous outflows at realestate mutual funds, is indicating a slow and steady recovery rather than arapid upswing. We hence remain cautious regarding '24e, modelling a 50%likelihood of a Timber Pioneer disposal as well as some smaller disposalsof non-core assets. We reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 28 based on DDM can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

