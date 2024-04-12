Results Of The Ixcrypto Index And Ixcrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2024 Q1)

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 April 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2024 1st quarter review of ixCrypto Index ("IXCI"), ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index (IXSCI). The constituent changes will be effective on 19th April, 2024 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:



1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series



1.1 ixCrypto Index

The number of constituents cryptos will decrease to 23 constituents with 2 additions and 4 deletions.



Additions

Toncoin Internet Computer

Deletions

Monero Hedera Lido DAO VeChain

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 80.94%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 73.25%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.48% market capitalization coverage). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 19 April 2024 (Friday).



Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD1.37tn to USD2.03tn (+48.05%)#, and an increase in the daily volume from USD52bn to USD89bn(+70.97%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 65.20% since the last review.



1.2 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There's no constituent change to ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5").



Addition

No addition



Deletion

No deletion



The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10").



Addition

Polkadot

Deletion

Polygon

There's no constituent change to ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW5") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").



Addition

No addition



Deletion

No deletion



1.3 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituent cryptos will decrease to 3 with no additions and 2 deletions. Stablecoin comprises 6.64% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 97.48% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.



Addition

No addition



Deletions

1. True USD

2. BUSD



2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:



Selected Exchanges

Binance Upbit Bitrue DigiFinex Coinbase Exchange Huobi Global OKX P2PB2B (New) Gate (New) BitMart



For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]



More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website



*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)



#As of 31 March 2024, based on past 90 days average



Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")



Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/23 in Q1 2024

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 24x7

Website







Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$1,369,892,136,469

$17,130,241,883

$69,645.31

51.63%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$421,201,618,786

$9,389,066,783

$3,507.94

68.87%

33.16%

3

Solana

$86,381,585,800

$2,999,311,846

$194.39

71.52%

6.80%

4

XRP

$34,165,159,479

$1,042,947,263

$0.62

73.07%

2.69%

5

Cardano

$22,931,580,978

$401,576,882

$0.64

74.11%

1.81%

6

Dogecoin

$28,652,694,245

$2,403,795,719

$0.20

74.90%

2.26%

7

Avalanche

$20,003,992,981

$370,817,943

$53.00

75.65%

1.58%

8

TRON

$10,756,642,376

$236,560,785

$0.12

76.18%

0.85%

9

Polkadot

$13,470,870,728

$173,787,689

$9.43

76.71%

1.06%

10

Chainlink

$11,121,452,631

$299,629,003

$18.94

77.22%

0.88%

11

Shiba Inu

$17,597,376,638

$712,109,187

$0.00

77.69%

1.39%

12

Toncoin

$18,244,778,890

$178,324,742

$5.26

78.15%

1.44%

13

Polygon

$9,713,655,454

$280,872,821

$0.98

78.60%

0.76%

14

Bitcoin Cash

$11,753,575,672

$648,865,139

$597.11

78.91%

0.93%

15

Internet Computer

$8,260,958,843

$240,356,456

$17.90

79.21%

0.65%

16

Litecoin

$7,650,079,353

$729,886,796

$102.86

79.49%

0.60%

17

Uniswap

$7,554,174,607

$120,951,795

$12.62

79.76%

0.59%

18

NEAR Protocol

$7,312,370,081

$267,604,886

$6.94

79.98%

0.58%

19

Cosmos

$4,796,249,922

$163,542,832

$12.27

80.18%

0.38%

20

Ethereum Classic

$4,817,832,809

$229,532,049

$32.93

80.38%

0.38%

21

Aptos

$6,606,298,820

$210,896,475

$16.63

80.58%

0.52%

22

Filecoin

$5,005,364,209

$289,518,374

$9.44

80.76%

0.39%

23

Stellar

$4,012,959,227

$91,989,525

$0.14

80.94%

0.30%





Index Constituents

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20%

47.78%

10.00%

37.93%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20%

26.49%

10.00%

21.03%

10.00%

32.23%

3

Solana

20%

12.00%

10.00%

9.53%

10.00%

14.60%

4

XRP

20%

7.55%

10.00%

5.99%

10.00%

9.18%

5

Cardano

20%

6.18%

10.00%

4.91%

10.00%

7.52%

6

Dogecoin

-

-

10.00%

5.49%

10.00%

8.41%

7

Avalanche

-

-

10.00%

4.58%

10.00%

7.02%

8

TRON

-

-

10.00%

3.36%

10.00%

5.15%

9

Polkadot

-

-

10.00%

3.76%

10.00%

5.76%

10

Chainlink

-

-

10.00%

3.42%

10.00%

5.24%

11

Polygon

-

-

-

-

10.00%

4.89%





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-

volume

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

Tether



USDt

$98,057,424,593

$64,125,609,077

$1.00

4.83%

40.00%

2

USDC

$28,053,479,547

$7,215,847,406

$1.00

6.21%

40.00%

3

Dai

$5,347,919,100

$318,999,728

$1.00

6.48%

20.00%



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

.IXEI1



As of 31 March 2024* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market CapSelection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website.Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.The vendor tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia IndexesFor data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected] .For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]