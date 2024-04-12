               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


4/12/2024 4:16:09 AM

Auction date 2024-04-12
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 790
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 13
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 1.122 %
Lowest yield 1.110 %
Highest accepted yield 1.127 %
% accepted at highest yield 62.50


Auction date 2024-04-12
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,120
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 22
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 0.952 %
Lowest yield 0.942 %
Highest accepted yield 0.956 %
% accepted at highest yield 20.00



Search