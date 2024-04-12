Cryptonewsbreaks - Upstream Experiences Key Achievements In Pivotal Year As App 'Propels' Itself Forward Into Future Of Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, has experienced a pivotal year. A recent article provided an overview of the app's biggest milestones for the company, which was launched this year. Key achievements throughout the year included the initiation of its dual-listing program, the evolution of a strategic media community, and the transition to digital collectibles aligning with its NFT methodology as well as the introduction of novel app features and the incorporation of educational resources. Upstream was born in 2023, and according to the article, is the first regulated securities exchange powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the only direct-access exchange, allowing global investors access to international opportunities directly from their smartphones.“The past year has been significant for Upstream,” the article stated.“This period marks a substantial stride as we propel ourselves into what we perceive as the future of trading. . . . We are very proud of what the Upstream team has accomplished in 2023. We have launched multiple NFTs, had multiple dual listings go live, launched Upstream Up Close, and expanded our ecosystem with great minds in the industry. We expect to continue to grow in 2024 and introduce the future of trading to a global audience.”

