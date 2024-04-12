Haryana School Bus Accident: 'Drunk Driver Threatened Children When...', Reveals FIR | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Three individuals, including a school principal and a private bus driver, have been arrested in connection with the Haryana road accident that resulted in the deaths of six children in Mahendragarh. The incident occurred on Thursday around 8:30 am near Unhani village in Kanina. The bus was transporting 40 children to GL Public School children who lost their lives in the school bus accident have been identified as Yuvraj, Vansh, Satyam, Ricky, Anshu and Yakush. The last rites of deceased kids were performed later in the day. The driver has been identified as Dharmender, and the school principal as Deepti.

Haryana school bus accident: Here are top 10 updates1) Police said that a medical examination revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. As a result, he lost control of the bus, which subsequently collided with a tree and overturned.2) An injured student told media that the bus was being driven at a high speed, leading to Dharmender, the bus driver, losing control. \"The driver appeared to be drunk,\" the student said.3) Some students were lying motionless in a pool of blood, while others were crying in pain for help. Some passersby rushed to the spot and pulled the children out of the damaged bus.4) A class 12 student lodged an FIR against the driver. \"The driver ignored the students' requests to slow down the vehicle. He allegedly threatened the children,\" the FIR read.5) The complainant also said that there was no helper or any female official on the bus. An eyewitness said two of the deceased children were from one family, according to PTI reports.6) The private school was open on Eid, and the district education officer has sent a proposal to the state government for canceling its recognition,\" said Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta.7) State Education Minister Seema Trikha, who visited the injured students at hospitals, said a show cause notice has been issued to the private school to explain why it was open on Thursday despite it being a holiday on account of Eid.8) Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses.9) He said the bus had been fined recently as it did not possess certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities.

10) The education department has also decided to hold a meeting so as to ensure that 'Surakshit School Vahan Policy' for safe transportation of children is enforced strictly.(With PTI inputs)

