'Conspiracy To Impose President's Rule In Delhi': AAP's Atishi Warns BJP Against The Plot, Says It Is Against Mandate

- Live Mint) "Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi has alleged the BJP is hatching a plot to impose President's rule in the national capital. The minister has called it illegal and against people's mandate.“Let me warn the BJP that imposing President's rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party,” Atishi said in a press conference reiterated her charge that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake Delhi's excise policy irregularities case, because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected government. The minister also pointed out that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi.\"Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct,\" she charged Read: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy caseShe further added,“When we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on. No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt.”
On Thursday, Atishi had said there was \"much anger\" among the people of Delhi over CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, adding they will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his arrest in Delhi's excise policy irregularities case. He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the excise policy case. On Tuesday, the Delhi HC rejected his petition contesting his arrest and stated that his arrest did not violate the law and cannot be deemed“illegal,\" including the remand.(With inputs from agencies)
