Ludhiana Court Rejects Request To Postpone Release Of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti's Film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, the court of extra district judge in Ludhiana rejected a request to postpone the release of Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will be released on Netflix on Friday, April 12. The court of extra district judge Shatin Goyal has deferred the case and given the filmmakers enough time to provide a written response, refusing to issue any injunctions against the film's release. The next hearing date is May 06.

The case

On April 8, Patiala-based Ishdeep Singh Randhawa filed a plea in the court seeking a perpetual injunction and a restraint on the release of the film. Randhawa said that Chamkila's first wife, Gurmail Kaur, sold the biopic's sole rights to his late father, Gurdev Singh who is a Punjabi cinema director/producer.

Randhawa also claimed Gurmail Kaur took Rs 5 lakh from his father in exchange for the rights, and they signed a legal agreement on October 12, 2012. Randhawa stated that his father died in November 2022 and that as his father's legal heir, he and his family owned the rights to create the film on Chamkila's life.

About 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

The film is based on the lives of assassinated Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his partner, Amarjot Kaur. On March 8, 1988, Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur, were shot dead by militants in Mehsampur village, Jalandhar.