Actress Attack Case: HC Directs Sessions Judge To Hand Over Copies Of Statements To Survivor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ernakulam: The survivor in the 2017 actress assault case filed a motion with the Kerala High Court requesting a court-monitored investigation by the State police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the claimed unauthorized access to the memory card containing the assault's images while it was in the trial court's custody. The case was adjourned to May 30. The survivor argued that if the investigation was not conducted as per the court's instructions, the High Court could intervene on its initiative.

In addition to requesting the SIT investigation, the survivor-actress has requested copies of the statements made to the session judge, who had already looked into the claims of unauthorized access. The court granted the survivor's request for a certified copy of the statements collected by the district court judge. The allegations suggested that the fact-finding report was biased towards protecting colleagues. The survivor is demanding that the court quash the investigation report due to the highly secretive manner in which it was conducted, as she was sidelined as the complainant.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (Feb 28) denied cancellation of bail of Malayalam actor Dileep, the 8th accused in the actress assault case. The single bench headed by Justice

Sophie Thomas reviewed the government's plea to cancel the actor's bail. It was discovered that the memory card was checked unlawfully in three different courts. Those found to have accessed the memory card include Clerk Mahesh of the District Sessions Court, Shirastadaar Tajuddin of the Wacharana Court, and Magistrate Leena of Angamali.

Several people allegedly kidnapped and sexually attacked the survivor-actress in a moving car in 2017 at the actor Dileep's (Malayalam cinema) request. In the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, the case is currently on trial.

In 2022, the actress filed a lawsuit in the High Court, claiming that the memory card containing attack footage that was taken into custody as evidence had been examined, duplicated, and sent without permission. The High Court had ordered the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to look into these claims through fact-finding in December of last year.

