UP SHOCKER! Mother, Friend Arrested For Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Daughter For Over A Year In Ghaziabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a mother has been arrested for allegedly subjecting her children to assault and exploitation to conceal the actions of her male acquaintance.

Reports reveal that the accused woman's 10-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were reportedly sexually abused by a male friend in Ghaziabad's Loni area. The accused, residing in the Loni Border police station vicinity, initially sent her children to stay with their grandparents in Agra after her husband's demise during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, upon their return, she moved in with a man named Raju, who allegedly coerced her into prostitution.

Tragically, once they began cohabiting, Raju purportedly assaulted the children multiple times. Instead of protecting her children, the mother reacted with threats and violence when they confided in her. The brave young girl disclosed that she was being exploited by a man in their home, with her mother's knowledge. Shockingly, reports suggest that the mother even planned to push her daughter into prostitution in the future, reported HT.

Authorities were alerted when the girl went missing on January 20, and investigations revealed that the mother had not reported her disappearance. Further inquiry uncovered the disturbing truth: the mother and Raju had been tormenting the girl to keep her silent. Both the mother and her male companion were promptly arrested. Medical examinations confirmed the sexual assault on the young girl, who has since been relocated to a children's shelter in Delhi.

The victim recounted how, following her father's death four years ago, she and her brother had been living with their maternal grandparents. However, their lives took a tragic turn when their mother brought them to Ghaziabad last year.