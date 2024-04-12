(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico has intensified a significant diplomatic conflict by bringing Ecuador before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following a contentious raid on its Quito embassy.



Last week, Ecuadorian forces forcefully stormed the Mexican embassy to apprehend Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former vice president.



This action provoked widespread international condemnation and severed diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Mexico argues that the raid breached the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, challenging the sacrosanct nature of its diplomatic property.



Despite Mexico's efforts to secure safe exit for Glas, who sought asylum, the raid violated diplomatic norms.







This incident highlights the complex issues surrounding international asylum and diplomatic immunity.



The raid's occurrence despite Mexico's diplomatic efforts also illustrates the tension between national criminal proceedings and international diplomatic protections.



Reacting to the breach, Mexico cut off diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

Mexico Escalates Diplomatic Row with Ecuador to International Court

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador labeled the raid a blatant infringement of international law and an assault on Mexican sovereignty.



Several nations, including the United States, Spain, and Brazil, supported this stance, condemning Ecuador for violating diplomatic protocols.



The global community closely watches the ICJ proceedings, which could either escalate tensions or promote diplomatic negotiations.



This case emphasizes the balance between international law, diplomatic mission protection, and asylum seeker rights.



It highlights the complex relationship between national law enforcement and international diplomacy, marking a critical moment in international law and diplomacy.

