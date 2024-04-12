Paraguay’S Strong Trade Performance In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, Paraguay demonstrated significant economic resilience, with a reported 3.3% increase in exports compared to the same period in the previous year.



The Central Bank of Paraguay reported that from January to March 2024, the nation's exports amounted to $4.127 billion, up from $3.994 billion the previous year.



These exports extended to 119 countries and regions. Imports during this period also rose by 3.7% to $3.816 billion, involving transactions with 140 countries and regions.



This led to a trade surplus of $311.6 million, a slight decrease from the $313.2 million surplus recorded during the same timeframe in 2023.



Overall, the country's foreign trade totaled $7.943 billion by the end of March 2024, marking a 3.5% increase year-over-year.







Analysis of specific export categories reveals substantial growth in several sectors.



Primary goods, for example, saw an increase of 4.8%, reaching $1.171 billion, with soybeans and cotton fibers driving much of this growth.



The export of electrical energy also saw significant gains, with total revenue reaching $386.4 million, a 4.1% increase, and the quantity sold surging by 19.8% to 8,300.9 MW/h.



Beef exports continued to perform well, reaching $340 million, up 4.2% from the previous year, despite a minor 0.7% drop in the volume of beef exported.



The expansion across various sectors highlights Paraguay's flexibility and strategic approach in the international arena.



This adaptability has enabled the country to sustain a consistent trade surplus, even amid fluctuating global economic climates.



Paraguay's economic tactics have clearly been effective, as demonstrated by strong trade outcomes in several crucial export sectors.



These successes indicate a promising direction for the country's economic stability and expansion in 2024.

