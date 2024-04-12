Awareness Regarding The Impact Of Greenhouse Emissions Drives The Biofuels Market Demand

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Introduction

Biofuels are energy sources made from biomass. Although biofuels have been in the market for a long time, the consumption of these resources for energy production is still low. This is primarily due to the high energy value, and the cheap prices of the traditional fossil fuels. However, as the oil prices are now on the rise and the reserves for fossil fuel are depleting, the individuals are shifting toward more reliable sources for energy production. This change in consumer demand has led to the resurgence of the biofuels in the energy industry.

Additionally, individuals are getting more aware of the adverse impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment. As a result, they are shifting toward clean energy resources to mitigate the effects of climate change.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Biofuels Market

The global pandemic has forced industrialists across the globe to halt their production, leading to the disruption in the supply chain and impairing of various industries such as chemical, oil & gas, and agriculture. Additionally, as the number of cases is rising worldwide, governments across various economies are taking numerous actions to stop the impending danger. The country-wide lockdown to restrict the movement has plummeted the demand for gasoline and diesel across the globe. This is due to the decline in the number of vehicles on the road, resulting in the disruption from the demand side. This crash in demand for gasoline and diesel has not only collapsed the demand for biofuels in the market but have also affected the agriculture sector. The low demand of the biofuels results in the low production of feedstock; for instance, in 2019, around 37% of the corn crop harvested in U.S. was used in ethanol production.

Biofuels Market: Key Players



Corbion NV

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Abengoa Bioenergy

Aceites Manuelita S.A.

INEOS Group AG

Neste Corporation

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

BlueFire Renewables

Cosan S.A.

Biowanze S.A.

GLENCORE Magdeburg GmbH

Cargill Incorporation

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited

Brasilecodiesel

ARfuels Limited

Raízen



Biofuels Market: Segmentation

By Type



First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation



By Fuel Type



Ethanol

Propanol

Butanol

Others



By Feedstock



Starch Crops

Sugar Crops

Oil Crops

Lignocellulosic Crops

Algae and Aquatic Biomass



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





