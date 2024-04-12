Indian Visa For Portuguese, Iceland, Finland, Greek And Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Portuguese Citizens

From 2014 onward, Portuguese citizens have been able to apply for an Indian visa online. Portugal is among the 169 countries whose nationals can apply for an India e-Visa, which streamlines the process of planning a trip. Portuguese citizens traveling to India have the option to select one of three e-Visa types: Online Tourist Travel Authorization, Business e-Visa, and Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance Travel Authorization. The Tourist e-Visa is specially created for brief trips to India for activities like sightseeing, religious purposes, or leisure. This visa allows you to come into the country and remain for up to 90 days starting from when you arrive. It is crucial to understand that the Tourist e-Visa is non-transferable and non-convertible, and it can only be used for one entry. Portuguese travelers must arrive in India within one year of their visa approval. India eBusiness Visa is designed for travelers who wish to visit India for business reasons. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa for Finland Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government introduced the Indian e-Visa to facilitate the entry of tourists from around the world, including Finland. People from 169 different countries in Finland can apply for an e-Visa for India. This digital visa enables people to visit India for different reasons like business, tourism, or visiting friends and family. Finnish travelers can easily obtain various e-Visas that are specifically designed for business, tourism, and medical purposes, giving them flexibility. Within the e-Visa category for tourists, individuals are allowed to remain in India for up to 90 days, with the possibility of making two distinct visits. The e-visa remains valid for either one year or until 90 days have passed. Finnish individuals can request up to two tourist e-Visas per year. E-Business Visa: Entering India for commercial and business activities is permitted with this visa. Using this type, you can stay in India for a total of up to 365 days from the grant date and multiple entries, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa – Used for medical treatment in India. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry and enter India 2 more times within those 60 days. The e-Visa is easy to apply for and does not require a visit to an embassy or consulate as it is a fully online process. All applicants from Finland need a stable internet connection and the required documents.

Documents Required for Finnish Citizen



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo.

Indian Visa for Iceland Citizens

Since 2014, Icelandic citizens have been able to apply for an Indian visa online, allowing them to travel to India for a variety of reasons such as business, medical appointments, conferences, and tourism by obtaining an e-Visa. The process of applying for an e-Visa is famous for being simple and fast and can be accessed by citizens of more than 169 countries. Icelandic residents can apply for various types of e-Visas, such as those for business, tourism, and medical purposes. The electronic tourist e-Visa is not extendable and permits a stay of maximum 30 days from the arrival date. E-commerce visa: This visa permits entry into India for business purposes but does not allow for employment. An e-Business visa allows you to remain in India for a maximum of 365 days. Furthermore, you have the flexibility to come and go from the country multiple times, but each visit must not go beyond 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used when you need medical treatment in India. By using this type, you can stay in India up to 60 days in advance with triple entry. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the visa fees.

Indian Visa for Greek Citizens

Starting from 2014, it has been possible for Greek residents to submit their applications for an Indian visa via the internet. It should be noted that residents of 169 countries are now eligible to apply for an e-Visa for India. This development has significantly simplified the process for travelers who are going to India to get the required entry authorization. The implementation of the eVisa system has made it easy for Greek citizens to visit India. Every Greek citizen has the opportunity to request one of three Indian e-Visas, which are valid for both travel and visiting family and friends in India. It is crucial to note that a tourist e-visa from India stays valid for 365 days starting from the day of issuance. Greek passport holders with a Tourist e-Visa can enter India multiple times using the permit and can remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days. The Business eVisa is for selling and trading, attending business meetings or attending exhibitions and fairs are just some of the activities that Greeks can engage in with an India e-business visa. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa for Israeli Citizens

Since 2014, the Indian government has made it possible for Israeli citizens to obtain an Indian visa online. This uncomplicated process is currently accessible to inhabitants of 169 diverse countries. The implementation of the India e-Visa in 2015 has played a major role in the recent surge in tourism to India. Israeli citizens must acquire an e-Visa in order to travel to India. Israeli residents have the option to travel to India with an India Tourist eVisa in order to reunite with loved ones, engage in activities like yoga retreats, or simply explore the country. Sales, corporate meetings, staff placements, and other business-related activities are allowed with the India Business eVisa. In conclusion, the Indian e-Medical Visa permits individuals to receive medical care in India. The three types of Indian visas for Israeli citizens have different validity periods and the number of entries allowed is: Tourist e-Visa: Double entry for up to 90 days with a validity of one year. Electronic Business Visa: double entry for a maximum of 180 days with a validity of one year. Electronic Medical Visa: triple entry for a maximum of 60 days. With the eVisa for India, the application process for citizens of Israel and other eligible countries has been greatly simplified as all documents can be submitted online.

Required Documents for Israeli Citizens



Their Israel passport, valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid email address where the Indian eVisa will be sent.

A credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo of the Israeli passenger.