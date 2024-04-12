Indian Visa Passport Requirements, Indian Visa Types

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA TYPES







The Indian government issues the India e-Visa online. There are three main categories of India e-Visa, namely tourist e-Visa, business e-Visa, and medical e-Visa.

Indian Tourist e-Visa

Tourists who intend to stay in India for a duration of 180 days or less have the option to apply for an India Tourist Visa. The India Tourist eVisa is an electronic authorization that allows tourists to visit India. This 30-day tourist visa is valid for 30 days and allows you to enter the country twice. The maximum length of stay permitted is 30 days. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is valid for one year and entitles the holder to multiple visits to India.

Indian Business e-Visa

The India Business eVisa is an electronic visa designed for individuals traveling to India for business purposes. This digital permit allows for dual entry and a maximum stay of 180 days in the country.

Indian Medical e-Visa

The India visa allows the traveler to independently seek medical help. The e-Medical Visa for India is an electronic visa that permits foreigners to visit the country on three separate occasions. This particular India e-Visa is exclusively for individuals going to India for medical purposes. The visa remains active for a period of 60 days starting from the initial entry into the country. The second and third submissions should be made within 60 days of the first submission.

INDIAN VISA REJECTED

Visa refusal occurs when your visa application is denied, prohibiting you from entering a particular country due to a lack of necessary documentation or important details not being communicated. What are the reasons behind an embassy's refusal of an Indian e-Visa? When people apply for a visa in India, a lot of them have to respond to this particular question. If you cannot prove your eligibility to enter a certain country, your visa could be refused. When a visa application or other legal document associated with a visa is denied, it is frequently due to an error or inappropriate action.

Reasons for Indian Visa rejection



Fake Or False Documentation

Deteriorated Passport

Not providing full name

Mismatch of The Information

Unreasonable Letter of Reference

Incorrect e-Visa Type

Insufficient Funds

Insufficient reason explaining the intention of the trip. Hiding criminal background

INDIAN VISA PHOTO REQUIREMENTS



The size of the needed Indian visa photo is 22 inches.

The image must be in color.

The background of the photograph must be plain and light.

Only clear, blur-free images are permitted.

Your head height should be between 1 and 1.375 inches. In general, it should be around 1.3 inches.

The top of the torso should be visible. Look directly into the camera when photography. Lowering your eyes is not permitted.

INDIAN VISA PASSPORT REQUIREMENTS

Before going to India, you need to get an India e-Visa. Having a valid passport, an active email address, and a debit or credit card is essential. It is essential to verify the validity of your passport once more. At the moment, an India e-Visa is accessible to residents of 169 nations. Getting the required visa is a fairly easy procedure for numerous travelers to India. The Indian government makes it easy to obtain the India e-Visa by using an online portal. India offers three kinds of electronic visas: e-Tourist Visas, e-Business Visas, and e-Medical Visas. The primary goal of the introduction of the India e-Visa was to streamline the visa application procedure and draw in a larger number of foreign tourists. Given that tourism plays a crucial role in the Indian economy, the e-Visa serves as a convenient means for foreign visitors to enter the country.

PASSPORT REQUIREMENT FOR INDIAN VISA



Must have at least six (6) months validity left by the time of arrival in India.

Must contain at least two (2) empty pages for fixation of approved visa stamps. If need be, travelers may be required to produce their former passport used during the visa application process.