Turkey Visa Requirement For Australian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY TOURIST VISA

Turkey is situated in both Western Asia and Europe, bridging the gap between the two cultures. Attractive coastal areas, national parks, ancient mosques, and charming cities are all well-liked destinations for tourists. Tourists must acquire a visa in order to enter the country. The majority of non-citizens need to get a tourist visa in advance if they want to visit Turkey for pleasure. The Turkey Tourist eVisa is available to a majority of nationalities. It is known as a visa for short-term stays. People from over 100 nations are eligible to request an electronic visa for travel to Turkey. An electronic visa enables you to access and journey across Turkey. This will be accessible once you input the needed details and complete the essential online transactions. This visa allows you to stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

Turkey Visa for Australian Citizens

Australian citizens must obtain a visa before traveling to Turkey. Before traveling to Turkey, Australians must first request a Turkey e-Visa through an online application. In order to get this travel permit, individuals need to fulfill the criteria for an e-Visa for Australians traveling to Turkey. Australia is among around 100 nations that are eligible to request a Turkey e-Visa online, enabling Australian citizens to enter Turkey without needing to go to a Turkish embassy or consulate. The eVisa program was initiated by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Australian citizens can stay for a maximum of 90 days. The electronic visa (e-Visa) for Turkey is granted to Australian citizens through online means for travel purposes. This is the fastest and simplest way to acquire approval to visit Turkey. During this time, it can be used for numerous entrances as well as transit via Turkey. As the Turkey e-Visa is electronically linked to the applicant's Australian passport once approved, the same passport must be presented upon entry into Turkey. The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Essential Entry Permit in minutes. There is no need to go to the embassy when applying for Turkey visa online from Australia. Australian eVisa applicants are not required to present any documents in person at the Turkish Embassy. All information is transmitted electronically.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Australian citizens



A valid Australian passport valid for 150 days beyond the date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey visa fees. A valid Email address to receive the visa approval and other notifications in their Inbox.

