Lok Sabha Polls: NC Fields Omar Abdullah From Baramulla, Aga Ruhullah From Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference on Friday announced that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest the Lok Sabha polls from North Kashmir's Baramulla, while from minister Aga Syed Ruhullàh Mehdi will contest from Srinagar seat.
Addressing press conference here at Srinagar, the NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that the party high command has decided that Omar will contest from North Kashmir while as Aga Ruhullah will be the candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).
The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
