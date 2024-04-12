Wreckage Of Downed Shahed Hits Critical Infrastructure Facility In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed four enemy Shahed drones in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, units of the Air Command East destroyed four Shaheds in the Kryvyi Rih district. The wreckage fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out there. Rescuers put out the fire," he wrote.

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones. Two UAVs hit the Myrove community. Two private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

As earlier reported, yesterday the enemy attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery seven times.