UN Committee Fails On Full Membership For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, April 12 (Petra)-- A UN Security Council committee has failed to agree on a common response to a renewed bid by the State of Palestine for full United Nations membership.
Following a meeting in New York on Thursday, Vanessa Frazier, Malta's ambassador to the UN and the committee chair, stated that two-thirds of the members supported the application, with five against.
It is considered unlikely that the committee will then recommend that the Security Council vote on the application. However, a resolution to that effect could be introduced at any time by any member state of the Security Council.
