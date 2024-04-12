‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Actor Anjum Batra Says Diljit And Imtiaz Are ‘God’S Favourite Children’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Anjum Batra, who essayed the role of dholak player Kesar Singh Tikki in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has praised director Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh, referring to them as 'God's favourite children'.

Talking about his work experience with them, Anjum said:“Diljit and Imtiaz are God's favourite children. I have had a fantastic experience working with them. They have an amazing aura.”

The actor has previously worked with actress Parineeti Chopra in 'Namaste England'. However, with Diljit, it was his first time working.

“On the first day when I met Diljit, he greeted me so nicely and made me so comfortable on the sets. Rab de bande hai wo. I never felt that I am working with a superstar.”

“Imtiaz makes things so easy for you that you feel that your character is flowing like water. They are highly talented and down to earth,” he added.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' tells the true story of the late Punjabi singer with the same name, who was murdered along with his wife in 1988.

The film is streaming on Netflix.