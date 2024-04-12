Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

There is no requirement to register attendance prior to the Annual General Meeting*. Shareholders who wish to attend physically are encouraged to register this within May 3, 2024, at 16:00 CEST.

In person participation: The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.

Digital participation: Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation, appendix 8.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro/generalmeeting.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

*Does not apply to shareholders who hold shares through nominee accounts. Please see the notice for the Annual General Meeting for further information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments



Notice of Annual General Meeting

Appendices 1 and 4 Links

Appendix 2 Auditor statement regarding coverage of tied-up equity following share capital reduction

Appendix 3 Remuneration policy for executive management

Appendix 5 The Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA incl proposed amendments

Appendix 6 Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

Appendix 7 Form for voting and proxy Appendix 8 Guide on digital attendance