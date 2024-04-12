Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Bomber, His Accomplice From West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his accomplice Abdul Matheen Taha from a hideout in West Bengal in connection with the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

After gathering inputs about their movements in Assam and West Bengal, the NIA arrested the accused, carrying Rs 10 lakh cash award.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib a.k.a. Shazeb, 30, is a resident of Thirthahalli town in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

His other accomplices are Mohammand Junai Hussain and Mohammed Juned Sayed.

The NIA took over the case on March 3 and identified the main accused, Mussavir, who had carried out the blast.

Another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taahaa a.k.a. Matheen a.k.a. Taha a.k.a. Vignesh. D a.k.a. Sumit., is also wanted in other cases.

Shazib has been using the forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal his identity. The accused has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar in the name of Vignesh, or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

Earlier, the NIA had announced the arrest of Muzamil Shareef, a key conspirator in the cafe blast case.

The probe has revealed that Shareef extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involved in an IED explosion in the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookfield in Bengaluru on March 1.

Several staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which also caused extensive damage to the cafe's property.