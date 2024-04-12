ICBF Organises KWIQ Pusthak Mela - Season 7

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), as part of its 40th Anniversary celebrations recently conducted“KWIQ Pusthak Mela- Season 7” at its premises.

The event, spearheaded by Kerala Women's Initiative Qatar (KWIQ), in association with ICBF, provided an invaluable platform for expatriate families to exchange academic books, thereby alleviating the financial strain of education for their children.

For six consecutive years, KWIQ Pusthak Mela has served as a lifeline for parents eagerly anticipating this event. Recently, parents had the opportunity to exchange their children's old academic books for those needed for the next level of education. This practical solution not only aids families in saving money but also ensures that children have the necessary resources on time, for academic success

Even for attendees without books to exchange, the Mela offered a solution by providing access to the required books for the next level of education right at the event, making it a comprehensive resource for all educational needs. The event was graced by the presence of Indian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Vipul, who lauded the uniqueness of the event and pledged full support from the embassy for future Pusthak Mela initiatives.

ICBF Vice President, Deepak Shetty welcomed the gathering and ICBF President, Shanavas Bava, emphasising the importance of Pusthak Mela in nurturing empathy and compassion in children. KWIQ President, Anju Menon shared insights into the inception and evolution of Pusthak Mela over the past six years, highlighting the crucial support from ICC in the last three years and the event's relocation to ICBF premises this year.

ICBF Managing Committee member and KWIQ Patron Zareena Ahad, spoke about the anticipation surrounding the event and the proactive measures taken to ensure its success.

ICC President, A P Manikandan, ISC President, E P Abdulrahman, and former ICBF and ICC President, Baburajan emphasiaed the significance of Pusthak Mela in promoting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, underscoring its role in environmental conservation.

The official inauguration ceremony, led by the Ambassador, symbolically commenced Pusthak Mela by presenting books to a parent and a student. The event was well coordinated by KWIQ General Secretary Asha Chungath, with vote of thanks delivered by KWIQ Treasurer Lasitha Girish.

Over the five days of the event, more than 2,000 families benefited from the seamless organisation supported by ICBF and KWIQ officials, community volunteers, and dedicated members. Participating in Pusthak Mela not only benefits individual families but also contributes to a sustainable future. By embracing the principles of“REDUCE, REUSE & RECYCLE,” attendees unite to make a positive impact on the environment.

The success of Pusthak Mela Season 7 reaffirms the commitment of ICBF and KWIQ to support education and sustainability within the expatriate community. This collaborative effort not only fosters academic growth but also strengthens community bonds and promotes environmental stewardship.