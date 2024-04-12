Diverse Cultural Activities During Eid Attract Huge Crowd

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its festive programming for Eid Al Fitr, for the second day in a row, the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, presented diverse events and activities for various segments of society in both Katara Corniche and Wisdom Square, combining entertainment, culture and amusement in an atmosphere of joy and happiness.

Salem Mabkhout Al Marri, Katara Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department, confirmed that Katara's activities on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr amounted to 40 events that continue throughout the four days of the Eid from 3pm to 10pm. It varies between artistic exhibitions and workshops, cultural, military and theatrical performances, also Katara's gifts distribution for children, and the stunning display of fireworks in the corniche area.

Al Marri also stressed Katara's programming is rich and covers all groups and ages.“This is in addition to the excellent space that Katara provides for spending happy family times, whether in its restaurants, on its hills, or among its various facilities.”

Katara presented distinctive theatrical performances for its young audience on the Katara Corniche with a children's orchestra from 7:30pm to 8pm. A performance of the play“Land of Life” will be held from 8:30pm to 9pm.

Hanan Sadiq, Director of the play“Land of Life,” said:“We are happy with the interaction and the great response to the play from the public, which confirms that the theatre always remains close to children, as it enhances their ability to know, express, and become familiar with the issues we live in, in an interesting manner that is in harmony with the nature of the child.”

She said that the play was written by the artist Ali Al Khalaf and represented by Shahad Al Jassem, Karma, Ali Al Sharshni, Ali Al Khalaf, Malek Bin Rahuma and a group of other actors. It's a musical play which revolves around the importance of preserving the environment, agriculture and afforestation in light of the pollution and desertification our planet is witnessing.

“The main message that we worked on in this play is to educate the child about the importance of preserving the environment and afforestation in a light, artistic way that the child can comprehend at all age levels. At the same time, they will enjoy songs, music, and performances,” she said.

Moreover, visitors also watched and enjoyed the shows performed by Moroccan, Egyptian, Palestinian and Syrian bands in which paintings inspired by the heritage and civilisations of Arab countries were presented, with the police band music receiving huge admiration from the public for their strikingly stellar performance. The band played a variety of musical instruments deriving their tunes from the contemporary art combined with the authentic Qatari legacy.

Katara's various artistic workshops also provided a distinctive destination for children, including workshops on making flowers and plants from paper mâché, greeting cards, making rose necklaces, postcard design and stamp pasting, stamp colouring, balloon shaping, and drawing and colouring activities.

The attending parents praised the diversity of Katara's activities, which combine interest and entertainment, stressing that Katara represents a distinctive destination for spending happy times during Eid with family members, especially since children find something that excites and delights them.

For her part, Al Saydam Laila Al Arawi, said:“I loved the various artistic activities directed at children, whether through artistic workshops or theatrical performances, all of which carry important messages in a distinctive artistic style.” Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz confirmed that Katara is distinguished every year by providing everything that attracts children and families, especially since it is a suitable and wonderful place where visitors find various types of services and activities.

In addition to distributing Eid gifts to children and the fireworks show, which has become a distinctive sign of Katara's holiday celebrations, the village hosts several art exhibitions for its visitors, each one offers a distinctive creative experience that will entertain visitors and reveal them vast spaces of art and beauty, including the Qatari Fine Art Exhibition, in the hall of Building 19, and a Qur'an exhibition in Building 18.

Also, the Arabic Crafts exhibition in Building 18, the Qatar Heritage between History and Modernity exhibition in Building 22, the Monochrome Gallery in Building 1, the Elite Gallery in Building 13, in addition to Gallery 38 in Building 38, the permanent Sadu exhibition in Building 46, and the Museum of Traditional Bearings in Building 19 are open for visitors.

This is aside from the distinctive heritage activities provided by the Al Qalayel Championship Pavilion and the Qatari Al Gannas Association, and the dazzling displays of the dancing fountain in Al Hikmah Square. And the various marine activities offered by Katara Beach from 10am until sunset, and the Al Thuraya Planetarium shows.

The activities at Katara will run until Saturday, April 13, from 3pm to 9pm.