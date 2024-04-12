Awareness About Urgent Health Services Increase Among Public

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Intensive efforts by the health authorities aimed at educating the community about emergency and urgent healthcare services have resulted positively and a noticeable drop was seen in the number of people visiting the Emergency Department during the ongoing Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The main Emergency Department at the Hamad General Hospital received 520 cases on the first day of Eid and most of them were due to gastric ailments and abdominal pain. The majority of the cases were in mild to moderate condition and more than 100 cases were directed to Urgent Care centres for treatment.

“The number of patients has reduced compared to last Eid Al Fitr – which is promising,” said Dr. Aisha Al Sada, Emergency Resident at HGH, speaking to The Peninsula.

“This can be a result of the education given to the public to make the right choice for their medical needs. Now people are aware that they can go to Urgent Care centres operated by the Primary Health Care Corporation for non-emergency conditions,” she added.

According to Dr. Al Sada majority of cases seen at the Emergency Department were due to gastric ailments and others were complications due to high blood sugar, and road traffic accidents among others.

“Burns and near-to-drown cases were prominent among children. We urge parents to follow safety measures while taking children to swimming pools, and at beaches and to supervise them at home,” she said urging parents not to leave children alone and to supervise them all the time.



Ministry of Municipality to ensure fair price for local agro produce in peak season Diverse cultural activities during Eid attract huge crowd

Read Also

The Ambulance Service received 910 calls on the first day of Eid. Among the cases, 40 were involved in road traffic accidents and others were due to medical emergencies. Also, three people were transported by Lifeflight (air ambulances), said Ali Darwish, Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service.

“A total of 110 ambulance units, as well as critical care paramedics, bicycles, and golf carts, are on standby across the country during the Eid holidays,” he said.

He also said that there is more awareness among the public on the types of symptoms and conditions to call an ambulance as well as alternative treatment options for cases that are not life-threatening.

“Public are aware and corporative,” Drawish added.

According to him, more ambulances are deployed at places that are predicted to attract more people and traffic such as beach areas and the Corniche. Bicycles and golf carts are assigned at places like the Souq Waqif, Aspire Zone, and Katara. The Ambulance Service is also deployed at the Hamad International Airport and Abu Samra border as many people are expected to travel during the Eid holidays.

HMC's Paediatric Emergency Centers received 1492 patients on the first day of Eid and a majority of 735 were seen at the Centre in Al Saad.

All emergency services across HMC including the Ambulance Service, Pediatric Emergency Centres and Emergency Departments across seven hospitals operate 24/7 during Eid Holidays. Primary Health Care Corporation's 11 health centers operate 24/7 to provide urgent care services during the holidays.