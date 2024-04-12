Five Qatar Ceos In Forbes 'Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Five CEOs in the real estate market in Qatar have been named among Forbes Middle East's Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders for 2024.

Among them are Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Qatari Diar CEO on top-five spot; Abdulla Jobara Alromaihi, BARWA Real Estate Group CEO, top 12; Hani Dabash, Ezdan Holding Group, Deputy Group CEO, top 18; Msheireb Properties CEO, Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, top 85; and Mohammed Bader Al Sadah, Estithmar Holding, Group CEO, top 88.

Topping the list at the fifth position is Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, the CEO of Qatari Diar, a key player in the country's real estate landscape. Al Attiyah's leadership extends beyond Qatari Diar, as he also serves as the deputy chairman and board member of Katara Hospitality, further solidifying his influence in the industry.



Abdulla Jobara Alromaihi, the CEO of BARWA Real Estate Group, secures the 12th spot on the list. On November 14, 2023, the real estate company had a market capitalization of $2.9bn. Qatari Diar owns 45% of BARWA. And Alromaihi also serves as Chairman of Qatar Project Management.

Earning the 18th spot is Hani Dabash, the Deputy Group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group. Ezdan Holding Group, founded almost 60 years ago, is now developing 32,000 flats, 3,197 hospitality units, and three malls. The group's completed projects have a total value of $12.3bn.

Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, the CEO of Msheireb Properties, secures the 85th position on the list. Under his leadership, Msheireb Properties has emerged as a leader in sustainable and innovative urban development, spearheading projects that redefine Qatar's cityscapes. In a LinkedIn post, he said he is“honoured to have been named among the Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders by Forbes Middle East alongside some of the region's brightest strategists, innovators, and futurists. Collectively, this group of leaders is shaping the future of our communities – a tremendous responsibility we take seriously.”

Completing the lineup is Mohammed Bader Al Sadah, the Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, who clinched the 88th position. Estithmar Holding is the developer of Al Maha Island and Lusail Winter Wonderland in the country, among other projects, with 357 apartments completed as of December 2023. Al Sadah also serves as a board member of the Qatar Development Bank and Al Hosn Investment Company.

According to Forbes Middle East, the real estate sector is a foundation of every economy and affects a large number of individuals through its movements. In 2024, the real estate sector's long-term prospects remain promising. Robust economic growth, a burgeoning population, and government investment all have the potential to boost real estate demand.

“Real estate sales transactions in the GCC between January and October 2023 reached $171.6bn, up 21.1% year-on-year, according to a report by Kamco Invest. Dubai's transactions increased by 57% during the same period, contributing 52.1% to the GCC's total transacted value.” Forbes Middle East's evaluation criteria for the said list include factors such as total assets, market value, revenues, landbank size, completed projects, and ongoing developments.