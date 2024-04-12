Qatar Museums' Animated Series 'Hazawy' Selected At CIF+AF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums' animated series“Hazawy: Qatari Folklore,” which breathes life into tales from Qatari traditions, has been chosen for recognition at the Columbus International Film & Animation Festival (CIF+AF) in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Translated as“stories” in English,“Hazawy” saw two of its episodes selected at the annual film festival. The festival, established in 1952, and the first and oldest film festival in the United States, aims to stimulate and advocate for the use of film and video across various educational and communicative platforms.



Five Qatar CEOs in Forbes 'Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2024'

Tributes pour in after Japanese jockey dies following fall Awareness about urgent health services increase among public

Read Also

The series, produced by Sheikha Roda Al Thani, consists of four episodes:“Mai and Ghaylan,”“Suhail & The Daughters of Na'sh,”“The Donkey Lady,” and“What Lurks Beneath.” Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Sheikha Roda Al Thani highlighted the significance of preserving heritage and folklore, stating:“This acknowledgment not only celebrates our work but also underscores the importance of safeguarding our cultural legacy,” she said on her Instagram handle.

“Hazawy” serves as a bridge between the past and present, preserving the wisdom passed down through generations, she said. Al Thani stressed the power of storytelling in cultural preservation and advocated for peace and unity through the medium of art, especially in tumultuous times.

“Let's also acknowledge our role as creators. In today's divided world, our stories can unify and promote peace. With #Artists4Ceasefire in mind, we advocate for peace and a permanent ceasefire and end to the occupation in Gaza. Let's commit to using our voices for a future where stories foster peace and understanding. Thank you @columbusfilmfest! #cifaf71,” Al Thani said.

The series, comprising episodes lasting three to four minutes each, is accessible on the Qatar Museums website and YouTube channel. Each episode showcases different facets of Qatari folklore, weaving narratives that educate viewers.

In“Mai and Ghaylan,” viewers can learn the era of pearl diving, a once primary aspect of Qatar's economy. Episode 2,“Suhail & The Daughters of Na'sh,” explores mystical desert landscapes and celestial lore.“The Donkey Lady” and“What Lurks Beneath” showcases into eerie desert encounters and oceanic mysteries, respectively, drawing from traditional Qatari folktales.

The Columbus International Film & Animation Festival, now in its 72nd year, serves as a platform for independent filmmakers worldwide. It remains a prestigious event in the industry, celebrating creativity and diversity in filmmaking.

Running from April 20 to May 21, the festival continues to honour outstanding films and filmmakers while promoting the spirit of independent cinema. Through the years, it has remained committed to its mission of showcasing the best in filmmaking, irrespective of origin, thus contributing to the global cinematic landscape.