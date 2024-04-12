Nomas Center To Organise Expedition To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Nomas Center of the Ministry of Culture is set to organise an expedition to the Republic of Uzbekistan through which the participants will strive to learn about Uzbekistan's Islamic and civilizational legacy.

The expedition will take place from April 12-19 with 59 participants from affiliates and staffers at Nomas Center in a mission to extend the humanitarian and cultural bridges to the nations. The program includes exploring the tourist, archeological, cultural, and patrimonial attractions, as well as holding workshops and training sessions.

To mark this occasion, Director of the Nomas Center Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari said through these events, the Ministry of Culture seeks to extend the humanitarian and cultural bridges, in addition to promoting young people's expertise from a variety of age groups through cultural expeditions to cities and civilizational landmarks in various territories around the globe.

The center primarily works to upgrade young people's talents to help them invest in their leisure time, as well as learn and practice numerous activities relevant to the inveterate heritage, in addition to customs and traditions within the mission and vision of the Ministry of Culture to promote the national identity and unlock the young people's talents through expeditions, workshops and training sessions.