Gradual Rise In Temperatures Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra)-- Today will see rising temperatures throughout the day. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see warm temperatures, and clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the east of the Kingdom. The winds will be northwesterly moderate, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The JMD added that most places have cold nighttime temperatures, whereas the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba have nice temperatures.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 32 degrees during the day, sliding to 18 degrees at night.