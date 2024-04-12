Progress On ABN AMRO Share Buyback Programme 5 April – 11 April 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 5 April 2024 up to and including 11 April 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €16.37 for a total amount of €49,112,760.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at .

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €357,685,740.00 representing 71.54% of the overall share buyback programme.