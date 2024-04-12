(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 5 April – 11 April 2024
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.
During the week of 5 April 2024 up to and including 11 April 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €16.37 for a total amount of €49,112,760.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at .
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €357,685,740.00 representing 71.54% of the overall share buyback programme.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
20240412 Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 5 April-11 April
