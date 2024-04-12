               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Apr 11


4/12/2024 2:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, one civilian was injured in enemy shelling on Thursday, April 11.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

“On April 11, Russians injured one resident of the Donetsk region – in Krasnohorivka,” he said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,910 people have been killed and 4,788 injured in the Donetsk region. The total number of victims of the Russian army in the region does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Filashkin added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson region.

