One Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Apr 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, one civilian was injured in enemy shelling on Thursday, April 11.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
“On April 11, Russians injured one resident of the Donetsk region – in Krasnohorivka,” he said. Read also:
Russia deploys one
warship to Sea of Azov - Ukrainian Navy
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,910 people have been killed and 4,788 injured in the Donetsk region. The total number of victims of the Russian army in the region does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Filashkin added.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson region.
MENAFN12042024000193011044ID1108086637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.