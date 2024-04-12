Azerbaijan, Moldova Looking Further To Expand Coop In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova, Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, hasmet with the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister ofAgriculture and Food Industry Vladimir Bolea.

Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on"X" page.

According to the information, the parties discussed thepossibilities of expanding cooperation between the countries. Atthe same time, they emphasized that they are committed to theintensification of relations in the field of agriculture.

It should be noted that joint relations between Azerbaijan andMoldova have been formed for a long time, and later, thanks to thesuccessful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the relations betweenthe two countries were further developed.

The meeting of the head of state with the President of MoldovaMaia Sandu in Chisinau in May of last year and the discussions onpolitical and economic relations between the two states, as well asenergy issues and investment, can be highlighted due to theirspecial importance.

Recall that, about two weeks ago the State Customs Committee(SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service of Moldova signed aJoint Declaration on cooperation in a move aimed at enhancingbilateral ties in the customs sector, according to thecommittee.

The declaration was formalized during a recent visit by adelegation from the State Customs Committee to Moldova.

Ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, focusing on bolstering thecollaborative efforts between the customs services of both nations was placed on the significance of fortifying cooperationand facilitating the exchange of expertise.

As part of the delegation's itinerary, members were afforded theopportunity to familiarize themselves with the operations ofMoldova's legal department and anti-smuggling department within theCustoms Service.

Additionally, visits were made to the Sculeni and Leuseni-Albitacheckpoints situated along the border with Romania. The Azerbaijanidelegation received comprehensive briefings on the intricacies ofborder crossing procedures and customs control protocols.

Both Azerbaijan and Moldova reaffirm their commitment tofostering constructive dialogue and partnership in various spheres,underscoring the importance of sustained collaboration in advancingmutual interests.