Amit Trivedi, Aastha Gill To Serve As Judges On Reality Show ‘#Breakoutstar’

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi and playback singer Aastha Gill are set to judge the upcoming talent hunt show '#BreakoutStar', which will discover India's next singing sensation.

The talent hunt will span over three months. The winner will receive a one-year contract with a music label, a music video opportunity, and a home studio setup.

Amit Trivedi shared: "We have talent in every corner of our country. With #BreakoutStar, we aim to discover such unexplored singing talents from the comfort of their own places. There have been numerous talent hunts over the years, but '#BreakoutStar' stands out uniquely as it offers an opportunity for literally anyone to participate. Aastha and I are extremely excited to chair the judging panel for this unique show and can't wait to hear the entries.”

Fever FM will showcase the top five contestants on their show Soundbox, amplifying their reach and exposure across their listeners.

Expressing her excitement, Aastha Gill said: "'#BreakoutStar' is an incredible platform for artists to shine and showcase their talent, as many of them go undiscovered due to the unavailability of resources. '#BreakoutStar' is one such opportunity for those dreams to come true at their own convenience. We are super thrilled to see what India has in store for us.”

'#BreakoutStar' by Universal Music India and will invite entries from participants on YouTube Shorts.