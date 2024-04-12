Borregaard ASA: Shares Traded Ex-Dividend Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Borregaard ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 3.75 per share as from today, 12 April 2024.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 12 April 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN12042024004107003653ID1108086601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.