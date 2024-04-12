Borregaard ASA: Shares Traded Ex-Dividend Today

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Borregaard ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 3.75 per share as from today, 12 April 2024.

